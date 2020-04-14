Pearl Academy announces Who's Next scholarship programme for top 100 deserving students

New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pearl Academy, a leading design, fashion, business and media institute, has announced 'Who's Next' scholarship programme. The scholarship is granted to the 100 most deserving applicants. It is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate level, and scholarships up to 100 per cent are available. Important details on 'Who's Next' scholarship are available at pearlacademy.com/whosnext for students.

Students can apply for the scholarship on the admission portal by downloading the statement of Purpose form at pearlacademy.com/whosnext/statement-of-purpose.php Interested students can apply online at admissions.pearlacademy.com/studentportal/studentlogin.aspx

Note: Students have to fill the Statement of Purpose form and email it to whosnext@pearlacademy.com for further procedure. Pearl Academy is one of the few educational institutions that have always deployed new-age methods and digital tools as a part of their regular curriculum.

This is what allows Pearl to sail through these challenging times without compromising with the quality of education that they provide to their students. At Pearl Academy, teaching and learning through a digital Learning Management System has been a regular part of the curriculum. Even before the lockdown, 20 per cent of the overall curriculum was digital and taught online. Now, this has been scaled up to 100 per cent.

Pearl has provided free access to Coursera and Business of Fashion course modules to allow students to upskill themselves even during these times. These steps truly prove that Pearl Academy takes it as its duty to ensure that the students are given ample opportunities to polish their skills and come out as professionals, even during times of crisis.

In addition to taking impressive measures for their current students, Pearl has also made the admissions journey incredibly convenient for their applicants. The institute has introduced an iOS and Android App, specially programmed for aspiring Pearlites, which is aimed to offer assistance and support to them.

Pearl also announced that the entrance examination that takes place each year during the admission process would now be conducted online on April 18th 2020. Students can apply now at pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines. These initiatives are a true reflection of Pearl's dedication to providing creative education to students.

