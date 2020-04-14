Left Menu
Kuwait issues 240 million dinars in treasury bills

Reuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:52 IST
Representative Image

Kuwait's central bank said on Tuesday it has issued 240 million dinars ($777.83 million) in three-month treasury bills at an average interest rate of 1.25%, state news agency KUNA said.

The central bank also issued 240 million dinars in six-month notes at the end of March at an average return rate of 1.375%, KUNA said. ($1 = 0.3086 Kuwaiti dinars)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

