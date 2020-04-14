Kuwait issues 240 million dinars in treasury bills

Kuwait's central bank said on Tuesday it has issued 240 million dinars ($777.83 million) in three-month treasury bills at an average interest rate of 1.25%, state news agency KUNA said.

The central bank also issued 240 million dinars in six-month notes at the end of March at an average return rate of 1.375%, KUNA said. ($1 = 0.3086 Kuwaiti dinars)

