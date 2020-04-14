Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reform aviation sector: SpiceJet CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:19 IST
Use COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reform aviation sector: SpiceJet CMD

Amid the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat the coronavirus outbreak, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh on Tuesday said that it is the right time to bring about structural reforms in the country's aviation sector. "Bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is a long pending request... Second thing we need to look at this whole structure of airports and the way the airport concessions are given," the Chairman and Managing Director of the budget airline said at a webinar organised by the Bird group.

If an airline puts fuel in an airport's tank - which costs around Rs 25 crore in Delhi to build - the airport operator recovers Rs 450 crore per year, he mentioned. "We have crazy anomalies like that. This is the time when we should look in these areas," he added.

The Indian aviation sector needs short term help from the government and the government is actively looking at what they can do, he mentioned. "People say that India only reforms in a crisis and if that is true, we should certainly use this crisis to bring about the reforms that we have sought for so long," he noted.

Many airlines in India are close to bankruptcy as their cash reserves are running out amid the nationwide lockdown, industry body FICCI had told Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman through a letter earlier this month. Almost all the Indian airlines, including SpiceJet, have introduced cost cutting measures such as pay cuts and leave without pay to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Singh said at the webinar that normally, a bid to operate an airport is won by the person who can give the Airports Authority of India (AAI) the highest amount of money. "In turn, the airport operator then asks to bid for services like cargo handling or ground handling or even check-in facilities, and these are given again to the highest bidder," Singh noted.

"So, when the highest bidder gets to perform these services, it needs to maximise its profits, and in turn, it asks the airlines and passengers to pay the highest amount that it can get from them," the CMD noted. India had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights have been permitted to operate by Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

"We have seen how countries protect their own carriers. Today, when we go to the Middle East, we are told clearly that we are not welcome. And the middle-eastern carriers keep pushing the Indian government to try to get more and more of their flights into India," Singh said. "The same happens in China. So, we need to be clear what our long term objective is. So, if our objective really is that we have global airlines made in India, and we have global hubs in India, we need to get our policies right. This is the right time to debate this and bring structural reforms in our system," he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

China has approved early-stage human tests of two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as the country where the virus was first detected battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia.Russia has become Chinas large...

Wizz Air cuts jobs and pay while planes remain grounded

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will reduce its workforce by 19, cut salaries and return older leased aircraft to lower costs while it is not flying during the coronavirus pandemic. Wizz Air, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020