Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Rain-short Zimbabwe fights taboo against farming drought-hardy grain

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:07 IST
FEATURE-Rain-short Zimbabwe fights taboo against farming drought-hardy grain

(Refiles using official Zimbabwe currency conversion rate of 1 USD=25 ZWD) By Andrew Mambondiyani

MAMBWERE, Zimbabwe, April 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Samuel Mudziwepasi lost his entire maize crop in the last farming season, when a drought ravaged much of Zimbabwe. Now he fears his next harvest will be just as bad, as his crop is already damaged from a dry spell that hit the country's eastern regions at the start of this year.

Mudziwepasi knows one way to save his farm in Mambwere village: start growing pearl millet, a drought-resistant grain that could fetch him more money than maize. But he is not allowed.

Even as persistently poor rains decimate Zimbabwe's maize harvests, cultivating pearl millet has been effectively banned in many rural areas for generations because traditional leaders consider the crop brings bad luck. "Growing pearl millet in this area is a taboo," Mudziwepasi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We know it is grown in other drought-prone areas, but even in times of drought we cannot grow that crop here." Agricultural experts and government officials agree that planting more drought-resistant small grains, like pearl millet, is essential for the country to adapt to climate change.

Villagers say the reasons for shunning pearl millet differ around the country, but most stem from long-held cultural beliefs. Blessing Zimunya, a traditional leader in Mambwere village, said growing and eating pearl millet were prohibited there a "long, long time ago", ever since a predecessor died after eating a meal containing the grain.

"Pearl millet will never be grown again in these areas. Never again," Zimunya insisted. He said that even when the community was given pearl millet under food aid programmes, the villagers wouldn't accept it.

"Just recently we rejected a consignment of pearl millet from the government," Zimunya noted. While village elders recognise the need to find alternatives for local farmers struggling to grow thirsty crops like maize, groundnuts and melons, Zimunya said lifting the ban on pearl millet would anger their ancestral spirits.

"If you eat or grow millet in this area, you will suffer," he said. BANISHED AND PROSECUTED

The consequences of breaking the taboo can lead to families losing their farms and homes. Claris Madhuku, director of the Platform for Youth and Community Development, a charity working in rural Zimbabwe, said his organisation knew of families who were banished from their villages for growing pearl millet.

In March, a couple was brought before the traditional court in Mashonaland West province on charges of farming the grain. The group Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is defending the couple, said in a statement the ban on the crop goes against government policy to advocate and promote the growing of small grains. The case is still pending.

Hilal Elver, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, said in a statement last November that more than 60% of Zimbabwe's population of about 14 million were food-insecure, meaning they do not have enough food to meet their basic needs. In January, Zimbabwe's agriculture minister told officials the country had only 100,000 tonnes of grain in its strategic reserves - enough to last just over a month.

As the southern African nation suffers the effects of a severe drought that halved maize harvests last year, the government has started pushing small grains like pearl millet and sorghum as "nutritious and progressive" crops, Madhuku said. They also consume less water than maize and mature faster, making them less vulnerable to unpredictable dry spells.

"Considering that these small grains are drought-resistant, it makes a lot of sense," Madhuku said. "Some of the myths (about pearl millet) that used to be respected and of consequence should no longer be honoured," he added.

PRICE BOOST To encourage more farmers to switch to small grains, in February the government increased the price at which it buys pearl millet, sorghum and finger millet from farmers.

The price paid for small grains went up from 4,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about $160) per tonne to 7,260 Zimbabwe dollars, about 300 Zimbabwe dollars more than the maize price, which also increased. Aware of the pearl millet taboo, the government is also running programmes to educate traditional leaders and others about the grain's benefits, noted Elisha N. Moyo, principal climate change researcher for the environment ministry.

The push includes workshops, meetings with traditional leaders and agricultural extension officers, and field visits to farms where pearl millet is grown. Leonard Madanhire, a farmer in Gutaurare near Mambwere, lives in an area where farming pearl millet is allowed.

But he and the other farmers in his village still prefer to cultivate maize because they find it easier to grow and more versatile than pearl millet. Madanhire said he understands why some farmers whose crops are regularly destroyed by drought would want to cultivate the hardier grain, but warned it will not be easy to convince village leaders in places where the crop is outlawed.

"Culture and traditional beliefs are very strong here and cannot be easily changed," he said. Mambwere farmer Ephary Mukwindidza said he could only hope the ban in his village would one day be relaxed to help struggling communities.

"I think the traditional leaders should now allow farmers in these areas to start growing pearl millet to save people from hunger," he said. "People are suffering here." (1 USD=25 ZWD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.In accordance with t...

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...

SPO killed in terror attack in J-K's Kishtwar laid to rest

A Special Police Officer who was killed in an attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar was laid to rest in his native village in the hilly district on Tuesday. SPO Pasid Iqbal was on patrol duty in the high-altitude Tan...

Former Finnish president Ahtisaari recovering from coronavirus

Finlands former president Martti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, is recovering after being infected with the coronavirus, Finlands presidential office said on Tuesday, some three weeks after Ahtisaari and his wife were fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020