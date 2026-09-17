Zimbabwe Secures $115 Million Rail Expansion Deal

Zimbabwe's state-owned railway company is negotiating a $115 million loan from Afreximbank to improve its locomotive and wagon fleet, aiming to boost transportation capabilities. This strategic move is expected to enhance the overall haulage capacity of the nation's rail network, supporting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:48 IST
Zimbabwe Secures $115 Million Rail Expansion Deal
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Zimbabwe's state-owned railway enterprise is poised to receive a $115 million financial lifeline from the African Export-Import Bank. The funds are earmarked for acquiring new locomotives and wagons, which will augment the nation's rail infrastructure.

The proposed financial influx aims to significantly expand Zimbabwe's rail haulage capacity, reflecting a pivotal step in upgrading the logistical framework critical for economic progression.

An official made the announcement on Thursday, signaling optimism for the railway sector's modernization and its potential impact on facilitating trade and transport efficiencies.

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