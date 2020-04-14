Embassy Group provides meals, dry rations worth Rs 1 cr to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

Leading realty firm Embassy Group on Tuesday said it has invested over Rs 1 crore to provide cooked meals and dry rations to daily wage workers affected by the lockdown. Under its Embassy Cares programme, it has distributed around 2,50,000 meals to daily wage workers and migrant families across several locations in Bengaluru, the company said. "The Group has invested over Rs 1 crore to combat the COVID-19 crisis, with significant interventions," it added.

In north and central Bengaluru, the company is supporting 3,500 families of students at some of the government schools with food rations, amounting to 1,47,000 meals. Each ration kit contains rice, dal, channa, oil, spices and vegetables. Similar relief measures have been carried out in other parts of the city.

Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, said, “with so many underprivileged members of our communities, daily wage and migrant workers trying to make ends meet during this crisis, it’s important that we all step up to do our part." In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need across the city, Embassy has initiated a project to support the entire personnel of Bengaluru City Traffic Police Force. The Group has set up four hydration stations at Hebbal, Whitefield, Infantry road and the Outer Ring road, where drinking water, refreshments, first-aid and toilet facilities are provided for all police personnel.

Th firm also provided protective masks and hand sanitizers each to the Traffic Head Quarters, for distribution to the 44 stations and the entire 3,800-strong force. Embassy Group is a leading commercial real estate player in the country. Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture of Embassy and Blackstone, launched the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) last year. PTI MJH RUJ

