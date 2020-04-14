Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan insists on giving the planet a new breath

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/Digpu): The planet did not want any more exploitation. Given the abuse human beings has subjected the earth to, we might just have to leave it to conserve it! Is the planet ready to wipe out some population? ''These questions are apparently the right questions for any sensible person at this time. Human beings have always struggled to be humans. Had it not been COVID-19, it would have been something else,'' said Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan, a spiritual life coach and founder of Siddhi powered by humanity.

Dealing with corona is a medical, emotional and mental challenge but it can take us to a big spiritual awakening. The virus has not discriminated between the rich and poor, religions, nationalities, positions. There is a realisation that we are weak but strong too, our faith arises at the darkest times. Are not we reminded of the paradox of human condition? Our grand technology is yet to find a cure! We are dealing with the most uncertain times and the lockdown imposed is not just physical, its emotional, financial, mental too. Clearly the freedom going away has left extreme reactions. While children are devoid of their school and regular routine, the elderly feel deprived of their regular schedule of exercise and walks.

This might bring a lot of anxiety and prolonged fear in people. Siddhi has always tried to promote a culture where priority is given to humanity and the wellbeing of the ecosystem, society and nation, While we are in lockdown it might be a challenge to support the people in need and help them. However as founder, Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan has always been very creative and efficient she introduced COVID- Knights, a self-leadership initiative to help fight the crisis. A COVID-knight is a self-motivated volunteer who is proactive in engaging with his community and maintains a healthy and positive attitude. There are several tasks assigned to the COVID-knight that inspire people to engage and participate in a meaningful activity while they are in their Homes.

A COVID-knight is extremely careful and vigilant about rumours and negative messages being exchanged on social media platforms. He is helping all the frontlines by ensuring that they are safe. COVID-knights have also been distributing essentials, sanitisers, PPEs with the help of police personnel. Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan has been doing sessions on various social media platforms to spread spiritual wellness and a healthy way to face this crisis.

This is the time to realise the value of life and nature. The importance of coexisting and being inclusive with our ecosystem is the key. We need to pause and reflect how greedy and selfish humans have been and Mother Earth has tolerated this for a long time. Our strength is our soul and in it lies the power to transform. Coronavirus has triggered a bigger question. A human being needs to evaluate his endurance and strength.

There are a few things that should remain with us forever. Human beings should not make the same mistakes again and create the same vicious circle. It will take time for us to heal while the planet still is absolute. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

