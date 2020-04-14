Toyota hails lockdown extension, lauds govt efforts in fight against COVID-19

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday supported lockdown extension till May 3 while lauding central and state governments for their efforts against coronavirus pandemic in the country. The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova, expressed hope that country's economy will make a quicker recovery as compared with other regions.

“We welcome the government's decision on lockdown extension," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said in a statement. The company deeply appreciates the relentless efforts of the central and state government as well as the men and women on the frontlines of the fight against this pandemic, he added.

The Indian economy will take a substantial hit, but given the strong fundamentals of our domestic economic structure we can expect a quicker rebound than other countries, he said. Toyota will stand by India at this critical juncture and together, as a nation, this crisis can be overcome, Soni added..

