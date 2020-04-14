Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre identifies 18 jute mills in Bengal, asks state to operationalise them

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:02 IST
Centre identifies 18 jute mills in Bengal, asks state to operationalise them

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to give necessary directions to operationalise 18 jute mills, identified by the Centre, to deal with the shortage of bags for packaging foodgrains. The 18 jute mills will be asked to start production with 25 per cent of their workforces, according to the letter.

A basic minimum number of mills are needed to start manufacturing and supply of jute bags for packaging of foodgrains of the rabi season to help ease procurement operations of the government at this critical juncture, Irani said in the letter. "The Jute Commissioner will be asked to place officers to supervise the working of the Jute Mills to check maintenance of social distancing and hygiene," she said.

"...I request you to kindly issue necessary instructions to jute mills to start operation of production of Jute Bags immediately," she added. The jute mills are shut since the lockdown was imposed.

Though the development has raised hope among jute mill workers, many are worried as a number of the mills are located in the areas worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, industry sources said. "Four of the mills are in Howrah, which has been badly hit by the outbreak," they said.

Industry insiders said they don't have any idea on the basis of what the 18 mills were identified by the Centre. "It's a new type of licence raj," a mill owner said.

More than 2 lakh workers are directly dependent on jute mills in the state. In a recent letter, the Union Ministry of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told the state government that manufacturing units of packaging materials are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

"Procurement operations of foodgrain, for which availability of packaging material like jute bales are immensely required by major procuring states like Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh and Madya Pradesh where procurement operations will begin from April and peak season is for only two-three weeks only," the letter said. "Therefore, it is of utmost importance that jute mills immediately resume operation to meet the requirements of the states and FCI (Food Corporation of India)," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka extends closure of liquor shops till April 20

The Karnataka Excise Department has decided to extend the closure of liquor shops in the state till the midnight of April 20, with the Centre extending the nation-wide lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. It said, the order...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold this year 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinemaThe ...

ICMR study finds presence of 'bat coronavirus' in two Indian bat species

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus -- bat coronavirus&#160;BtCoV --&#160;in two bat species&#160;from&#160;Kerala,&#160;Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry an...

Fnatic remain unbeaten at BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic extended their perfect start in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-0 win over CR on Tuesday. Unbeaten through their first four matches of the Dota 2 event, Fnatic swept winless CR 0-3 with victories in 57 and 25 minut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020