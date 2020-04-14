Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudhanshu Vats quits as CEO of Viacom18

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:16 IST
Sudhanshu Vats quits as CEO of Viacom18
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudhanshu Vats, the group chief executive and managing director of leading broadcaster Viacom18, is leaving the company after eight years at the helm. April 15 will be his last day, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The company, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries-controlled Network18, did not announce a successor nor offered any reason for his resignation. Sudhanshu Vats said: "It has been an extremely challenging and satisfying 8 years at the helm of Viacom18. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best minds in M&E industry to chart the growth story of Viacom18." Under Vats, Viacom18 has expanded its footprint into new businesses of digital, experiential entertainment and consumer products, apart from strengthening its position in Hindi mass entertainment, regional, kids, music, and English entertainment. Under him, the channel has also turned around the film entertainment business with content-led cinema. Over the years, Viacom18 has grown from a six to a 54-channel network, with its video-on-demand platform Voot helping it establish a strong digital presence. As a part of the Network18 group, Viacom18 has grown as a prominent entertainment broadcaster (ex-sports), with an 11.1 percent viewership share. Vats leave behind a strong leadership team that has grown the different verticals into large businesses and they will continue to manage their respective verticals under the leadership of Rahul Joshi, the managing director of the Network18 Group, the statement said. Adil Zainulbhai, the chairman of the board of Network18 said, "Vats not only has led from the front in shaping up Viacom18's growth story but has also championed the cause of the sector at various industry bodies." Viacom18 is a joint venture of TV18, which owns 51 per cent, and Viacom Inc with a 49 percent stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka extends closure of liquor shops till April 20

The Karnataka Excise Department has decided to extend the closure of liquor shops in the state till the midnight of April 20, with the Centre extending the nation-wide lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. It said, the order...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold this year 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinemaThe ...

ICMR study finds presence of 'bat coronavirus' in two Indian bat species

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus -- bat coronavirus&#160;BtCoV --&#160;in two bat species&#160;from&#160;Kerala,&#160;Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry an...

Fnatic remain unbeaten at BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic extended their perfect start in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-0 win over CR on Tuesday. Unbeaten through their first four matches of the Dota 2 event, Fnatic swept winless CR 0-3 with victories in 57 and 25 minut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020