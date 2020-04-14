Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Around 50 lakh mobile devices may need repair to support work from home'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:34 IST
'Around 50 lakh mobile devices may need repair to support work from home'

Mobile phone players estimate that over 50 lakh mobile devices, including laptops, may require repairing during the lockdown period to support work from home. About 97 per cent of the broadband connections in the country operate through mobile devices, as per data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). "There are around 80 crore mobile devices operational in the country out of which around 50 lakh need repair every month. Many players are providing online support but in most of the cases, customers need to visit repair centres. "Based on the data consumption growth trend, usage of mobile devices have gone up. Therefore, load on the devices has also increased," a senior official of a home-grown mobile phone company said. According to after sales services firm Onsitego, around 71 per cent of mobile phone repair issues are related to screen damage, followed by problems in switching on of devices. Onsitego Chief Delivery Officer Sunil Gandhe said the smartphone protection market in 2019 was estimated to be around Rs 540 crore. This means repair work of around Rs 45 crore is carried out every month.   When contacted, India Cellular and Electronics Association said it has written to the government requesting to bring mobile devices under the essential category during the lockdown. "Depriving citizens repairs and purchase of extremely badly needed feature phones for poor people is not appropriate. Citizens particularly farmers also want to upgrade to entry level smartphones to keep their enterprises going. "Education of children also requires at least an entry level smartphone. All of this must be enabled," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Maohindroo said. ICEA has sought government permission to only allow opening of "company-owned" or "company-authorised" service centres as it will automatically bring down the number of service centres to a small fraction of the total outlets that sell or service mobile devices. The industry has also requested the government to allow online sale of mobile phones during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: AFC postpones all matches, competitions scheduled for May, June

The Asian Football Confederation AFC on Tuesday announced the postponement of all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the continued preventive measur...

Canada economic shutdown to last for weeks more, death toll above 800

Canadas economic shutdown will last for weeks more to ensure measures to fight the coronavirus are working, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while the death toll from the outbreak rose more than 12. Trudeau also told a daily b...

Karnataka extends closure of liquor shops till April 20

The Karnataka Excise Department has decided to extend the closure of liquor shops in the state till the midnight of April 20, with the Centre extending the nation-wide lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. It said, the order...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold this year 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinemaThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020