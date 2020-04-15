Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:09 IST
IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Fund views its $1 trillion in lending capacity as "quite substantial" to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its chief economist told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gita Gopinath said 100 of the IMF's 189 members, of whom half were low-income countries, had now contacted the global lender about receiving emergency funding to beef up their efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and mitigate its economic impact.

She welcomed an agreement by international creditors to suspend debt payments for the poorest countries through the end of the year as a "very, very good step," but said debt relief measures might have to be extended into 2021 since the worst of the pandemic's effects had not yet been felt in many of the poorest countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinema. Th...

UAE's Sharjah emirate halts public transport between cities

The emirate of Sharjah, part of the United Arab Emirates, will suspend public transport between cities as of Tuesday until further notice, the government media office said.The Roads and Transport Authority will also close al-Jubail bus stat...

Does Valorant match the hype?

Riot Games newest game, Valorant, has made a massive impact on the competitive gaming community, even before its official release. Much publicity and hype came from Twitch, where viewers had to watch hours of gameplay for a chance of gettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020