Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunteck Realty sees substantial growth in pre-sales for FY20 at Rs 1,221 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:11 IST
Sunteck Realty sees substantial growth in pre-sales for FY20 at Rs 1,221 cr

Sunteck Realty on Wednesday said it has seen substantial growth in pre-sales at Rs 1,221 crore, while collections grew by 8 per cent to Rs 715 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. In a regulatory filing the company said its pre-sales grew 87 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis at Rs 608 crore, while collections grew by 6 per cent to Rs 175 crore in the January-March quarter of this year.

"A significant progress in construction work across projects along with strong pre-sales has led to major ramp up in collections," the filing said. Regarding Covid-19 and its impact on the real estate sector, Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty said "while it’s still early to ascertain the impact on the real estate industry, I believe that Sunteck with its strong brand franchise and presence across the pricing spectrum, from uber-luxury to affordable segment, is well positioned to tackle challenges ahead".

Khetan further said "given our strong balance sheet and low debt levels, complemented by healthy pre-sales in H2FY20, we intend to maintain our operational momentum with a continued focus on execution and monetization strategies for our ready-to-move-in inventory". He further noted that the company remains absolutely committed to the wellbeing of our construction workers as well as employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Tour warns of smaller purses, fewer perks

The European Tour is warning its players that everything from prize money to player services will be different when golf resumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a profound financial impact, according to a British newspaper. ...

China, HK stocks drop as gloomy Q1 outlook offsets lending rate cut

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investor worries over an expected sharp drop in Beijings first-quarter economic growth offset a brief boost from a widely expected cut to medium-term lending rates. Chinas central bank on Wed...

Matt Henry's contract with Kent Cricket mutually withdrawn due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand pacer Matt Henrys contract with Kent Cricket for the first seven matches of this seasons County Championship has been mutually withdrawn due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old seamer was set to join Kent...

Bat coronavirus found in two Indian bat species:study

As the world grapples with coronavirus, researchers have found the presence of a different kind of coronavirus -- bat coronavirus&#160;BtCoV --in two bat species&#160;from&#160;Kerala,&#160;Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and&#160;Tamil Nadu, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020