Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindalco shares zoom 9 pc after Aleris deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:04 IST
Hindalco shares zoom 9 pc after Aleris deal

Shares of Hindalco on Wednesday advanced nearly 9 per cent after the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc. The scrip jumped 8.91 per cent to Rs 123.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 8.96 per cent to Rs 124. The Aditya Birla Group flagship company has further cemented its position as the world's largest producer of value-added aluminium products with the completion of the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc.

The acquisition of the US-based rolled products major Aleris Corporation positions Hindalco as one of the world's largest aluminium companies, with a global footprint spanning 49 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, the group said in a statement. The deal, closed at an enterprise value of USD 2.8 billion, offers Hindalco potential synergy benefits of USD 150 million on a recurring basis and also marks Novelis' entry into the high-end aerospace segment.

It also offers Hindalco a large foothold into the Chinese fully-integrated metal value-chain as Aleris runs a facility in Zhenjiang. Satish Pai, the managing director of Hindalco, said beyond the many strategic benefits, the deal will generate around USD 150 million in synergies and creates a strong financial profile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six ...

Feel fortunate to be offered characters of substance, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who broke into the Bollywood scene with 2016 blockbuster Dangal, says she is blessed to be getting great scripts to choose from. The 28-year-old actors last cinematic outing was 2019s Thugs of Hindostan, which coul...

WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger

The World Health Organisation has come up with an interactive method which uses Facebook Messenger to eradicate false information being spread about coronavirus. The WHO will be using the reach of Facebook Messenger to provide accurate info...

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League IPL century on this day in 2011. Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians MI, smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020