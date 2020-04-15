Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intuit Quickbooks Starts Program to Help Small Businesses and Accountants in India During COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:33 IST
Intuit Quickbooks Starts Program to Help Small Businesses and Accountants in India During COVID-19

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India Intuit QuickBooks today announced that it is starting a program called Consult an Expert to support small businesses and accountants in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Intuit’s QuickBooks Online is the world’s online leading financial management solution for small business owners and accountants. The Consult an Expert program will provide free, timely, relevant and virtual advice from a pool of experts to small businesses and accountants in the country. Small businesses can now connect with an Intuit QuickBooks’ verified expert and get advice on tax filing, managing a virtual business, collaborating with an accountant and financial planning for the new fiscal. Accountants can leverage the advisors to learn about on managing a virtual firm and consulting plus supporting their clients during this time.

Talking about the program, Aditi Puri Batra, Country Manager, Intuit QuickBooks India, said, “At Intuit QuickBooks India, we recognize the challenges that confront small businesses and accountants from the constantly changing COVID-19 situation. They have to quickly adapt to new ways of working and maintain their financial health as well. This program aims to help them run their business, serve their customers, and manage their employees more effectively in today’s environment. This includes how they can continue running their business in a virtual environment, best practices for working remotely and getting ahead on their financial situation. We have brought on board professionals with expertise in accounting, taxation, budgeting, payroll, cloud accountings, Goods and Services Tax, management reporting, compliance, to cover a number of aspects of financial management relevant to our customers. Along with this these experts are also early adopters of technology and have a wealth of experience in managing their practice virtually.” Apart from the Consult an Expert program, Intuit QuickBooks India has created a COVID-19 microsite to equip small businesses and accountants with important and relevant information on how they can prepare for business continuity, communicate with their customers and support their employees during the virus outbreak. The content ranges from useful tips on financial preparedness, workplace prevention, best practices for remote work, boosting employee morale among others. Links to Indian government resources like the Ministry of Health and Family welfare along with links to articles from the QuickBooks India blog have also been provided. The content on the microsite is periodically updated. For more information on Consult an Expert program, check out: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/in/consultanexpert/ To access the COVID-19 microsite, log onto: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/in/business-help/ About Intuit Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six ...

Feel fortunate to be offered characters of substance, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who broke into the Bollywood scene with 2016 blockbuster Dangal, says she is blessed to be getting great scripts to choose from. The 28-year-old actors last cinematic outing was 2019s Thugs of Hindostan, which coul...

WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger

The World Health Organisation has come up with an interactive method which uses Facebook Messenger to eradicate false information being spread about coronavirus. The WHO will be using the reach of Facebook Messenger to provide accurate info...

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League IPL century on this day in 2011. Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians MI, smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020