Talbros Automotive Components extends closure of plants amid lockdown

Talbros Automotive Components on Wednesday said it has extended the closure of the office and company’s plants till May 3 in view extension of lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus. "... In order to ensure safety of its employees, the management has decided to extend the closure of the office and company’s plants at Faridabad, Pune, Sitarganj and Bawal till Sunday, May 3," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"If there is any in-between communication from the government, we will comply," the company said. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 87.50 apiece on BSE, up 6.84 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

