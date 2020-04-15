Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talbros Automotive Components extends closure of plants amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:42 IST
Talbros Automotive Components extends closure of plants amid lockdown

Talbros Automotive Components on Wednesday said it has extended the closure of the office and company’s plants till May 3 in view extension of lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus. "... In order to ensure safety of its employees, the management has decided to extend the closure of the office and company’s plants at Faridabad, Pune, Sitarganj and Bawal till Sunday, May 3," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"If there is any in-between communication from the government, we will comply," the company said. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 87.50 apiece on BSE, up 6.84 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China concealed the early coronavirus outbreak, former MI6 spymaster says

China concealed crucial information about the novel coronavirus outbreak from the rest of the world and so should answer for its deceit, the former head of Britains MI6 foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald T...

Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Mindhunter has already become a very popular show and its avid viewers want to get latest updates on its imminent Season 3. Read the texts be...

Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six ...

Feel fortunate to be offered characters of substance, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who broke into the Bollywood scene with 2016 blockbuster Dangal, says she is blessed to be getting great scripts to choose from. The 28-year-old actors last cinematic outing was 2019s Thugs of Hindostan, which coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020