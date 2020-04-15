Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4 bln, govt seeks loan guarantee to issue bonds

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:42 IST
Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4 bln, govt seeks loan guarantee to issue bonds
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tunisia's vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, an official document showed, as the country seeks a loan guarantee from bilateral partners to issue sovereign bonds this year. In a letter sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was reviewed by Reuters, Tunisia's central bank governor and finance minister said the country's economy would shrink by up to 4.3%, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.

The IMF, which approved on Friday a $745 million loan to Tunisia to counter the effects of the coronavirus, said a new funding program with Tunisia could start in the second half of this year. The size of the new program remains unknown. The North Africa country has confirmed 747 cases of the virus and 34 deaths, and last month imposed a lockdown set to last until at least April 19. The outbreak is hammering its tourism sector which represents nearly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key source of foreign currency.

"We are working with partner governments on a potential guarantee for future sovereign bond issuances in the currently difficult international context," the central bank governor and finance minister wrote in their letter. The IMF said that the fiscal deficit in Tunisia would rise to 4.3% of GDP this year, compared with 2.8% originally expected, due to the need for extraordinary expenditures over this crisis.

As part of its 2020 budget, Tunisia plans to issue bonds worth up to 800 million euros ($877 million), but officials have not given any details or date for the issue. The IMF said also in a report that Tunisia was seeking a loan guarantee from a G7 country.

The Fund added that if such a guarantee were not forthcoming, Tunisia would need to seek alternative financing that could involve a syndicated loan from international banks. In the letter, Tunisia pledged to contain its public wage bill, reform public companies and reduce subsidies for electricity and natural gas.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said this month the government has allocated about $1 billion to tackle the economic and social effects of the crisis. ($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China concealed the early coronavirus outbreak, former MI6 spymaster says

China concealed crucial information about the novel coronavirus outbreak from the rest of the world and so should answer for its deceit, the former head of Britains MI6 foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald T...

Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Mindhunter has already become a very popular show and its avid viewers want to get latest updates on its imminent Season 3. Read the texts be...

Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six ...

Feel fortunate to be offered characters of substance, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who broke into the Bollywood scene with 2016 blockbuster Dangal, says she is blessed to be getting great scripts to choose from. The 28-year-old actors last cinematic outing was 2019s Thugs of Hindostan, which coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020