From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

Estonia's shift away from oil shale is becoming much more than a climate policy exercise. An International Monetary Fund analysis shows that the way the country expands renewable power, electricity storage and regional connections could directly influence household bills, industrial competitiveness, investment and long-term economic growth. If Estonia successfully combines domestic renewable expansion with deeper European electricity-market integration, consumer electricity prices could fall by almost 35 percent relative to the baseline by 2040, while real GDP could be around 2 percent higher.

A €15 Billion Energy Overhaul With the Economy at Stake

Oil shale once supplied nearly all Estonia's domestic electricity, but aging plants, poor efficiency and rising carbon costs have weakened its competitiveness. The European energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Estonia's separation from the Russian electricity grid added another shock. Household electricity prices have risen around 80 percent over five years, while wholesale prices remain approximately 75 percent above pre-war levels.

Estonia has increasingly filled the gap through renewables and imports. Electricity imports, particularly from Finland, reached 46 percent of domestic consumption in 2025, while solar, wind and biomass now provide around 60 percent of electricity supply.

The government's Energy Sector Development Plan through 2035 seeks to reduce this vulnerability. It envisages renewable expansion, storage, dispatchable generation and possibly nuclear power after 2035. Implementing the wider plan could require approximately €15 billion of investment over the next decade.

For policymakers, financing is only one challenge. Wind projects continue to face permitting delays, local resistance and commercial uncertainty. Without faster project approvals and grid development, Estonia could retire oil-shale capacity faster than replacement generation becomes available.

Cheaper Power Could Give Estonian Industry a Competitive Edge

Estonia's electricity requirements are expected to keep growing. Consumption is projected to rise from 9 TWh in 2024 to 12.3 TWh in 2038 and 12.9 TWh by 2040.

Under the IMF's renewable-expansion scenario, oil shale is phased out by 2035 and renewable generation rises to at least 80 percent of domestic electricity consumption. Wind generation alone reaches 7.3 TWh, more than three times its 2024 level.

The potential economic payoff is considerable. Renewable expansion could lower consumer electricity prices relative to baseline by 18 percent in 2030, 28 percent in 2035 and 30 percent in 2040. Deeper European electricity-market integration could also produce a reduction of about 30 percent by 2040.

Lower electricity costs would benefit households but could be particularly important for businesses. The IMF estimates that expanding renewable generation and connectivity could increase real GDP by around 2 percent relative to the 2040 baseline. Energy-intensive and export-oriented industries could gain from lower production costs, strengthening Estonia's ability to compete internationally.

AI and Carbon Costs Raise the Price of Delayed Action

The transition also carries significant risks if investment fails to keep pace with changing demand.

If the EU carbon price rises to €185 per tonne by 2035 while Estonia continues relying on oil shale, electricity prices could rise around 7 percent above baseline. Renewable expansion and the oil-shale phase-out largely reverse that pressure, showing why climate policy and energy investment need to move together.

Artificial intelligence presents another emerging challenge. Estonia's data-centre electricity consumption is projected to increase from around 0.07 TWh in 2023 to 0.13 TWh in 2030. Higher AI-related demand alone could raise electricity prices by approximately 5 percent.

However, when renewable generation, market integration, climate policies and AI-related demand are combined, electricity prices could still fall almost 35 percent by 2040. This suggests Estonia could accommodate growing digital-sector electricity needs without sacrificing affordability if additional supply is built early enough.

For private investors, that creates opportunities in wind and solar generation, batteries, grid technologies, construction and electricity-intensive digital infrastructure. The main risks are permitting delays, grid bottlenecks, volatile electricity prices and uncertainty over future energy policies.

Baltic-Nordic Connections Could Turn Energy Security Into Growth

Estonia's relatively small electricity system means domestic investment alone cannot eliminate energy-security risks. Stronger connections with Finland and Latvia, supported by wider links involving Lithuania, Poland and Sweden, could allow electricity to move more efficiently across the Baltic-Nordic region and help manage periods of low renewable output.

This gives international development partners and European institutions an important role in financing cross-border infrastructure, supporting grid modernization, improving project preparation and creating financing structures that attract private capital.

The wider development benefits could be substantial. In most IMF scenarios, energy expenditure falls by approximately 0.5 to 1 percentage point of GDP relative to the baseline, where it would otherwise reach around 9 percent of GDP by 2040. Estonia has already reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by approximately 70 percent from 1990 levels, while the broader Fit-for-55 scenario could cut another 0.5 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent by 2040.

For Estonia, the policy message is clear: wind permitting, battery storage, grid modernization, regional interconnectors and the retirement of inefficient oil-shale plants must advance together. For development partners, infrastructure and risk-sharing support can help unlock private capital. For businesses and investors, cheaper and more reliable electricity could open new opportunities, but those gains depend on timely implementation. The transition therefore represents not only a route toward cleaner energy, but a long-term strategy for greater energy security, investment and economic competitiveness.