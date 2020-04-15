UST Global's CyberProof Warns of New Cybersecurity Threats Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

- Hackers are actively exploiting the COVID-19 crisis BENGALURU, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, warns of new cybersecurity threats amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Hackers, including cybercriminals and state-sponsored threat actors around the globe, are taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate their activities and spread their own infections. Hackers have underground networks for communicating among themselves and sharing resources for a cyberattack. Actively tracking this activity, CyberProof witnessed these forum complaints about being stuck at home because of the coronavirus, leading to a greater amount of frustration and malicious activity.

Of note, CyberProof has uncovered a new coronavirus phishing attack: investigations into cybercrime hacking communities exposed a threat actor offering a phishing method that infects victims with malware by sharing an online map of coronavirus-infected areas as a disguise. CyberProof suspects that according to the threat actor, the given Pre-loader has a file extension that can be sent as an attachment directly by/to any mail service, and it works on all Windows versions. "As threat hunters, we have become increasingly aware of the greater need for diligence and awareness regarding the latest cybersecurity threat - hackers taking advantage of new vulnerabilities during this difficult time," said Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof.

"In crisis situations, the underground community springs into action - and we need to do the same," added Wollman. "To protect your organization, make sure employees are keeping their guard up and follow best practices for cybersecurity," he added. The count of cybersecurity scams has risen during the coronavirus period and the main cause of these new scams is likely the fact that many hackers are shut inside their homes due to the coronavirus regulations in many locations - they are bored and looking for new ways to spread malware, siphon sensitive information, and hold critical systems hostage. Considering these insights shared by CyberProof, the reports signify a wide increase in the number of cyberattacks. Commenting on this, Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof and CISO, UST Global said, "To help its customers during these unprecedented times, CyberProof and UST Global have partnered with Cato Networks to offer their 95% customers, a work from home (WFH) solution to reduce the security risks to large-scale remote working. The solution creates a globally available VPN solution that allows organizations to extend their security policy to the WFH workforce and optimize network performance." For additional information, including the latest real-time intelligence updates from CyberProof, please visit The Cyber Hubhttps://www.cyberproof.com/cyber-hub/ About CyberProof CyberProof is a security services company that intelligently manages your incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.

SeeMo, our virtual analyst automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense. CyberProof is part of the UST Global family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. www.cyberproof.com.

About UST Global UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155545/CyberProof_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

