Combination notices, other info to be filed electronically: CCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST
Combination notices, other info to be filed electronically: CCI

Taking additional measures in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, CCI has said combination notices and information regarding anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant market position may be filed electronically. The applicable fee for these filings shall be paid through electronic clearance service by direct remittance to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the regulator said in a notice dated April 13.

Additionally, parties to combination may avail pre-filing consultation through video conference, it added. "The Commission would endeavour to process the new and pending cases subject to the availability of necessary information and material," CCI said.

For matters listed for hearing and for all other compliances due up to April 20 in respect of pending cases, fresh dates will be notified..

