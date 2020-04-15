Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Indian entrepreneur heads up new Liberty Steel board

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:59 IST
British Indian entrepreneur heads up new Liberty Steel board

British Indian entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta on Wednesday took charge of a newly-revamped board of directors and global leadership team of the Liberty Steel Group, setting a goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2030. The group, based in London, said the new board's immediate focus will be to weather the economic storm brought about by the COVID-19 crisis and to ensure the business is well prepared for the recovery when it comes.

“This is an important step as we complete the consolidation of GFG Alliance’s steel businesses into Liberty Steel Group. I am proud of the leadership team we have brought together, which comprises some of the most experienced names in the global metals industry,” said Gupta, the executive chairman of the group. “The immediate focus of the Liberty Steel Group board will be to manage the impact of COVID-19 on our people, operations and customers, and ensure the group is well prepared for the recovery when it comes,” he said.

The newly formed Liberty Steel Group said it is now the eighth largest steel group outside China, employing 30,000 people with operations spanning the UK, Europe, US and Australia. Steel industry veteran Roland Junck, previously with giants such as British Steel and ArcelorMittal, joins Liberty as President and Interim CEO of the group’s UK and European businesses and Greg Jones of Liberty’s InfraBuild business is appointed CEO of Liberty Steel USA to oversee business transformation. Overseeing Australia and the US will be Daksesh Patel a.k.a. Dak Patel, who will continue in his parallel role as Executive Director and Chief Executive of InfraBuild in Australia.

Liberty said it is also appointing two independent non-executive directors to operate to international best practice of corporate governance. Australian businessman and steel industry veteran Ray Horsburgh AM will join the board as an independent non-executive director along with Paul Struijk, a natural resources and mining sector specialist with vast global experience. Gupta added: “I am delighted that Dak Patel has agreed to take on additional responsibilities beyond his successful role as Executive Director and Chief Executive of InfraBuild, and we’re pleased to welcome Roland Junck, a true steel industry heavyweight whose insights and experience will be invaluable. “Together with our newly appointed independent non-executive directors Ray Horsburgh and Paul Struijk we have an exceptionally talented board that will help propel our business forwards.” As part of the new team, Arnaud de Weert has been appointed as Liberty Steel Group’s Chief Operating Officer who, until recently, was Chief Executive of ALVANCE Aluminium. The group’s Chief Financial Officer remains V Ashok, who joined Liberty Steel in 2019.

The company said that the consolidated Liberty Steel Group will be incorporated in Singapore and have a financial year end of 31st March 2020 to ensure its first set of consolidated accounts reflects normalised performance given the coronavirus pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus empties streets, speeders hit the gas

Empty roads in the United States and Europe are tempting drivers to go out and shift into high gear.From Los Angeles to New York, London and Berlin, coronavirus lockdowns have drained traffic from normally crowded roads. That has opened spa...

Temperature checks, protective suits: Argentine grains sector braces for 1st coronavirus case

Argentina is braced for the first case of coronavirus to be confirmed among the thousands of port workers and grains handlers involved in the countrys key agricultural export sector, local industry officials said.Argentina is the worlds No....

Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Argentines, therapy-mad at the best of times, are finding ways to bring their shrinks into their homes via phone calls and conferencing apps like Zoom as they grapple with anxiety amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of t...

INTERVIEW-Cycling-Staging the Tour in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the races director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday.The sports governing International Cycling Union UCI said the Tour, initially d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020