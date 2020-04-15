Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes-Benz India posts 38 pc decline in sales to 2,386 units during March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:47 IST
Mercedes-Benz India posts 38 pc decline in sales to 2,386 units during March quarter

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India reported a massive over 38 per cent decline in sales at 2,386 units in the March quarter. The company had posted a total sale of 3,885 units clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The production at its Chakan plant in Pune remains suspended since March 21 and subsequently, the operations across dealerships was also shut due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite challenging market conditions, ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and the current lockdown, Mercedes-Benz India registered a total sale of 2,386 units in the March quarter as compared with 3,885 units during the January-March period of 2019, the company said in a statement.

In view of the current situation, Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its online offering with increased focus on new modes of digital sales like the e-commerce venture launched in October last year, the company said. The company said it expects a significant part of its sales to be online by 2025.

Stating that Mercedes-Benz India migrated to BS-VI technology as early as December 2019, it said the comprehensive and early shift to BS-VI also led to temporary unavailability of volume models like CLA, GLA and GLS. The newly launched GLE 300d SUV continues to have a waiting period of three months, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria to allow tennis, golf and other social-distancing-friendly sports

Austria, which has started loosening its coronavirus lockdown, said on Wednesday it would allow some sports compatible with social distancing like tennis and golf to resume from May 1. The Alpine republic acted early in its outbreak to clos...

Russia slams 'selfish' US move to halt WHO funding

US President Donald Trumps freeze on funding for the World Health Organisation is a selfish response to the global pandemic, a senior Russian official said on WednesdayWe see yesterdays announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the ...

25 cops chosen for DGP Honour in Punjab

As many as 25 police officials have been chosen for the coveted Director General of Police Honour for their services to the society during the ongoing lockdown in Punjab. The awardees include four superintendent of police, one assistant sup...

Muthoot Finance shares tumble 7.5 pc after Moody's changes outlook to negative  

Shares of Muthoot Finance on Wednesday plunged 7.5 per cent after Moodys downgraded the outlook on companys ratings to negative from stable. The companys scrip declined 7.53 per cent to close at Rs 691 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020