Lockdown: Relaxation to help increase steel demand: ISA

The government allowing operations in mining, construction and infrastructure sectors from April 20 will help generate demand for steel, an industry body said on Wednesday. According to fvernment guidelines issued on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, industrial units located in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20, while all kinds of public transport has been barred and opening of public places prohibited till May 3. The units in rural areas will be able to operate only if they follow social distancing norms.

"The consolidated revised guidelines by allowing operations in mining, construction and infrastructure will help to generate demand for the steel sector. The Indian steel Industry welcomes the opening of these sectors," the Indian Steel Association (ISA) said in a tweet. Allowing interstate movement of goods by road, rail, air and inland waterways and free movement of contractual labour will provide a welcome boost to the manufacturing sector of which steel is a vital part, the industry body said.

