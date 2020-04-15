Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture-related stocks rally after fresh guidelines from govt on lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:23 IST
Agriculture-related stocks rally after fresh guidelines from govt on lockdown

Shares of agriculture-related companies on Wednesday gained sharply after the government allowed farm activities in the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation advanced 11.45 per cent, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers zoomed 10.85 per cent, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals 8.02 per cent, National Fertilizers 6.78 per cent and Coromandel International 3.89 per cent on the BSE.   Among agrochemicals firm, UPL climbed 7.85 per cent and PI Industries jumped 4.77 per cent.

Godrej Agrovet rose by 6.47 per cent. Tractor maker Escorts gained 3.73 per cent. Agricultural and allied activities including dairy, fisheries as well as tea, coffee and rubber plantation are allowed in the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government said on Wednesday issuing fresh guidelines.

"All agricultural and horticultural activities remain fully functional," the Ministry of Home Affairs said, issuing a new set of guidelines for enforcement during the second phase of the lockdown till May 3. The government has allowed farming operations and farm workers in the field. As harvesting of rabi crops like wheat is underway, the government has allowed inter and intra state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture and horticulture implements.

That apart, the government has allowed shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts including its supply chain and repairs to remain open. For smooth supply of farm inputs during the ongoing sowing of kharif crops, the government has permitted manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana to come out with lockdown exit plan for IT firms

Hyderabad, April 15 PTIThe Telangana government will prepare a lockdown exit plan for the IT companies soon, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday,as he outlined the strategy to contain the COVID-19 spread in the Stat...

HC directs WB govt to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in correctional homes

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that guidelines issued by concerned Central agencies be followed with regard to COVID-19 management in state correctional homes. The high court had directed ...

Emirates launches first rapid virus test for passengers

Aviation giant Emirates has launched a 10-minute coronavirus blood test for passengers departing from its Dubai home base, in what it claimed Wednesday as a first for the industry. The airline resumed limited passenger flights earlier this ...

Lockdown: Realtors hail govt move to allow resuming construction works

The real estate industry on Wednesday said the governments decision to allow construction on those projects where labourers are already available on sites will solve the problem of migrant daily wage workers but said availability of raw mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020