Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC could lose 475,000 jobs, $9.7 bn in tax revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic: report

PTI | York | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:59 IST
NYC could lose 475,000 jobs, $9.7 bn in tax revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic: report

New York City could lose 475,000 jobs over the 12 months, the worst it has faced since the early 1970s, and experience a shortfall of USD 9.7 billion in tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO) said. In a fiscal brief issued Wednesday, the budget office said the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health restrictions imposed to help limit the spread of infections have delivered a severe blow to the economy, leading to very large and abrupt job losses that are unprecedented in their scope and pace. Given the staggering job losses, IBO said it assumes that the US economy has entered a recession even though official statistics have not yet captured the scenario.

In a pared-down economic forecast, IBO projected that that the local economy could shed roughly 475,000 jobs over the 12 months spanning the second quarter of calendar year 2020 through the first quarter of 2021. It produced that the local economy will gradually begin to add jobs starting in the second quarter, with job growth remaining slow through the end of 2022. IBO said in terms of its impact on employment, a recession in which the city lost 475,000 jobs would be the worst it has faced since the early 1970s.

New York state is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US and has close to 200,000 confirmed cases. New York City’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 10,000 after city officials added to the tally more than 3,700 people presumed to have died because of coronavirus but had never tested positive. "IBO estimates that such a scenario would result in a combined shortfall of USD 9.7 billion in tax revenue from the city’s major tax sources for fiscal years 2020 and 2021,” it said adding that the shortfall in tax revenue could continue into 2022. IBO said it has based its estimates on a forecast of the U.S. economy in recession for the first three quarters of calendar year 2020, with real gross domestic product (GDP) falling by about 4.5 percent for the year as a whole. “While the recession is assumed to end with a modest rally in the last quarter of calendar year 2020, we anticipate little further growth until the latter half 2021, in line with the premise that consumer and business confidence will remain weak until there is a medical or epidemiological resolution to the further spread of COVID-19.” The brief noted that damage from the pandemic is particularly intense in New York City because the city’s economy relies heavily on industries that have been largely shut down in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include the retail, transportation, tourism, leisure, and entertainment industries.

IBO estimated that retail employment will fall by 100,000 starting in the second quarter of calendar year 2020 (a loss of 60,000 jobs is expected in this quarter alone), with loses continuing through the first quarter of 2021. Over the same period, 86,000 jobs could be lost in hotels and restaurants along with a combined loss of 26,000 jobs in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industries. Although finance and professional services are also expected to see declines in employment, IBO projects the most severe job losses will be disproportionately concentrated in sectors with low- and moderate-paying jobs. The only major sector of the city economy likely to avoid job losses over the next year will be health care, it said. The projected shortfalls would leave the city with essentially no growth in tax revenue for 2020 and a 4.2 percent decline in tax revenue for 2021 compared with 2020, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turks call for Netflix boycott after rumours of gay character in new show

Rumours of a gay character in a new Turkish Netflix series, Love 101, have ignited calls for a boycott of the streaming service and sharp criticism from the broadcast regulator.A furore erupted after a now-deleted Twitter account love101net...

23 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the States count of virus-infected cases to 525, said the Health Department. With three new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the State has reached 14. A...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to be eased in some sectors from Apr 20 to open up economy; spitting to be a punishable offence

Agriculture, construction, Information Technology and industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas are among some sectors where the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions will be lifted with safeguards from April 20 in a bid to kickstart...

Rahul demands emergency ration cards for those facing shortage of foodgrains

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. In a tweet, he said lakhs of people are not able t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020