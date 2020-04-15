E-commerce, logistics cos play critical role in supply of essential items, services: Kant

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said e-commerce and logistics companies have an important role to play in terms of supply of essential commodities and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kant, who is heading the Empowered Group (EG-6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations, interacted through a virtual mode with representatives from companies like Uber India, Ola Cabs and Urban Company. The government had on March 29 constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In a separate deliberation, Kant also interacted with representatives from Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) and discussed critical issues pertaining to trade, domestic economy and industry, in the context of challenges posed by COVID-19.

The Niti Aayog CEO also discussed technology-driven interventions for COVID-19 response and emphasised on the importance of shifting the supply chain and manufacturing to India. The other members of the Empowered Group are Vijayaraghavan, (Principal Scientific Adviser); Kamal Kishore (Member, NDMA); Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar (Member, CBIC) and senior officials of various ministries. Six meetings were conducted by EG-6) between March 30 and April 3 with industry associations and civil society organisations (CSOs) about their contribution to the response, plans for the coming weeks, and the issues they are facing.

