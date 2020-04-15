Left Menu
Air India says 'carried' 170 tonnes medical cargo from Shanghai, Hongkong in 10 days

Updated: 15-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:24 IST
National carrier Air India, which along with its regional subsidiary Alliance Air is a major player in the LifeLine Udan Scheme, said on Wednesday it has carried over 170 tonnes of coronavirus-related medical cargo from Shanghai and Hong Kong in the last 10 days. The scheme is an initiative of the central government for air transport of medical cargo and essential supplies across India amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of #covid19 related medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hongkong," the government-run airline said in a tweet. "Air India hopes to uplift another 300 tonnes in the coming week from two new cities of Guangzhou and Shenyang," the airline further said in the tweet.

