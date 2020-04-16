Left Menu
Pearl Academy to Conduct Online Counselling Sessions for Students

New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:20 IST
Pearl Academy to Conduct Online Counselling Sessions for Students

~Started Remote learning Initiative #LearningInNewReality for Students~ New Delhi, April 16th: Pearl Academy, a leading design, fashion, business, and media institute, has conducted more than 16 online counselling sessions for their students amidst COVID-19 outbreak. Important details on the online counselling sessions are available athttps://pearlacademy.com/online-counselling/ for students and their parents. This revamped model has been spearheaded by the change in the annual counselling sessions, “Aagman sessions” that take place during each admission cycle. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak situation taking the sessions was possible that is why Pearl Academy held its counselling sessions online.

Along with the online Aagman sessions, Pearl Academy has come up with a wide range of digital adaptations to ease the worries of both current and prospective students. #LearningInNewReality is an initiative started to promote remote learning amongst the existing students with over 1300 classes carried out by Pearl Academy faculty along with eminent industry leaders Amit Aggarwal and Gunjan Gupta, and even international faculty from Manchester Metropolitan University. Students can also pick online courses to pursue as upskill opportunities - over 3900 options have been available in collaboration with Coursera and Business of Fashion. Students can apply online at https://pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines/ There are several other measures that Pearl has taken in order to allow students to stay focused on their career objectives even in these tough times. Pearl is one of the few educational institutions that has efficiently incorporated digital tools as a part of their regular curriculum. This has helped Pearl provide relevant education even in these difficult times. Pearl has always taught its students through an advanced digital Learning Management System. Even before the campus had to shut down due to the lockdown, 20% of the overall curriculum was digital and taught online. Now, this has been scaled up to 100%. In addition to this, the institute has also brought in a mobile app, with helpful features for aspiring pearlites, and offer assistance and support to them. Pearl also declared that the entrance examination that takes place each year during the admission process would now be conducted online on 18th April 2020. About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, and media has been a catalyst for the success of the students across creative industries for 27 years. The institution offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development programs through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, and Mumbai. Visit: https://pearlacademy.com PWR PWR

