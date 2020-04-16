Chandigarh University reaches out to feed stray animals during lockdown

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] April 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): While the effect of the lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus can be felt in all quarters, among those who have been hit the hardest are the lakhs of stray animals who are left without food. Standing-up to the situation, Chandigarh University has launched the drive to feed stray animals during the lockdown period. Under its CU-AID program, Chandigarh University is already offering cooked meals to 2000 poor and needy persons in Chandigarh and Mohali.

University team of volunteers headed by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University reached cow shelters at Kharar and Morinda with 80 quintals of green fodder to feed the cows, buffalos and goats. In addition, the team distributed meals to stray dogs in Mohali and Chandigarh. "Lockdown has affected all of us but it has a very big impact on stray animals and birds as they have no means of feeding themselves," said Satnam Sandhu, Chancellor.

"Majority of stray animals and birds survive on leftovers from markets, road-side eateries or some volunteer organizations which provide them food but due to lockdown all such institutions are closed and hence there are no means of feeding accessible to them," he added. "As an integral part of our ecosystem, it is our duty to take care of animals who are dependent on humans and hence Chandigarh University will continue the drive to feed animals and birds in and around Chandigarh and Mohali throughout the lockdown period," added Sandhu.

"As the transport vehicles are not moving, we are struggling to procure enough fodder for the animals and we are thankful to the Chandigarh University team who have provided us the necessary help in such a crisis situation," said Gurinder Singh, President, Shri Radha Krishan Gaushala, Morinda. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

