Pearl Academy introduces new ways for unhindered learning during COVID-19

New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pearl Academy, a leading design, fashion, business, and media institute, has taken learning unhindered during the on-going COVID-19 crisis. The institution is leaving no stone unturned in pushing through these tough times and making learning accessible and convenient for students wishing to take up creative careers.

Here's all that you need to know about Pearl Academy's modern approach to tackling the troubles caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Access to over 3900 Coursera certified professional programmes www.pearlacademy.com/academics/coursera

Pearl is one of the few educational institutions that has efficiently deployed hybrid learning and adopted a highly advanced Learning Management System. This has been an inseparable part of Pearl's curriculum for quite some time. This has helped Pearl continue to provide relevant education even in these difficult times. Long before the campus had to shut down due to the lockdown, 20 per cent of the overall curriculum was digital and taught online. Now, this has been scaled up to 100 per cent.

In addition to this, Pearl Academy provides access to over 3900 Coursera certified programmes that equip the students with relevant skills and provide them with a platform to upskill themselves even during this nation-wide lockdown. Not only do these courses add value to the resume but are also incredibly useful as students step out to face the challenges of the various trades of the world.

Live webinars & online classes to get the answers to all your queries www.pearlacademy.com/digital-learning Under an initiative called #LearningInNewReality, Pearl Academy has been deploying new-age tools like Blackboard, Zoom, Business of Fashion and Coursera to make it easier for students to get answers to all their queries.

Live webinars are being conducted on Blackboard, allowing students a platform to keep their learning going even in these tough circumstances. Apart from this, Pearl's faculty members have conducted about 1300 online classes weekly for our existing students through platforms like Blackboard and Zoom. International labs and masterclasses are being organised with faculty from institutes like Manchester Metropolitan University and with industry stalwarts like Amit Aggarwal, Gunjan Gupta, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Online entrance exam In an attempt to practice social distancing and allowing people to stay at home, Pearl Academy will be conducting their entrance exam online on April 18th, 2020.

Students can apply online at www.pearlacademy.com/admissions/dates-and-guidelines. Students will be allowed to take the exam from their homes, using smartphones, tablets, or laptops. This exam would be based on Pearl's usual parameters and test skills like Mathematical Skills, General Aptitude, Drawing and Observation Skills, Sense of Proportion, Aesthetic Sensitivity, and Critical Thinking Ability.

The online exam will be divided into four phases - * General Aptitude Test (60 Minutes)

* Design Aptitude Test (120 Minutes) (For Fashion and Design Aspirants) * Media Aptitude Test (120 Minutes) (For Media Aspirants)

* Personal Interview (20 Minutes) Do note that aspirants who opted for Business studies will directly give the Personal Interview after the General Aptitude Test.

Online assistance for applicants An exclusive application has been put in place for aspiring Pearlites to gain insights on the culture, daily activities and life at Pearl. This mobile application is a great tool for applicants to make informed decisions and pursue their dreams of entering creative careers.

This app is a tailor-made learning platform for applicants and provides customised information based on the course they've selected. With this app, they can gain access to the latest happenings@Pearl, events, and inspirational content. It is a perfect platform to get a glimpse of what Pearl Academy has to offer to its students. Moreover, you can even chat with the counsellors and solve all your queries related to creative education.

Online counselling for applicants and parents Pearl Academy conducts an annual orientation called Aagman and invites parents and applicants to visit the campus and have one-on-one discussions with counsellors and faculty members.

However, in the light of the current events, Aagman sessions are now being held online. Over 16 online counselling sessions have already been conducted online across schools and campuses through platforms like Blackboard. These sessions are meant to discuss the doubts parents and applicants might face about starting a career in the creative field.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.