Voda Idea adds network capacity to support rising data demand in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:09 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it has added network capacity to cater to the rising demand for data in Delhi-NCR, amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Vodafone Idea has further enhanced network capacity in the circle by deploying the most efficient 900 MHz spectrum band on 2300 4G sites," the company said in a statement.

The sites upgraded will facilitate better indoor network experience and enhance network speed in Delhi-NCR. "These recent network augmentation efforts are being undertaken to support the growing data demand during the national lockdown due to Covid pandemic," the company said. With this, Vodafone Idea is geared to handle the increase in demand from customers who are confined within their homes, heavily dependent on network connectivity to work, study, access essential services online, stay informed and entertained, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the lockdown, which is aimed to contain the spread of the pandemic that has so far killed over 414 people and infected over 12,380 in the country.

