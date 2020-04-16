Left Menu
IEX contributes Rs 5 cr  to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:18 IST
IEX contributes Rs 5 cr  to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support relief measures in the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.  As we face an unprecedented crisis, support and solidarity from citizens as well as corporates during these times will go a long way in supplementing the various efforts undertaken by the government, the IEX said in a statement. “We are facing one of the toughest global humanitarian and economic crisis. During this time, each one of us must do our part. We acknowledge the all-round efforts of the government and extend our humble contribution to support COVID-19 relief measures,” Indian Energy Exchange CEO and MD Rajiv Srivastava said.

The Exchange had earlier announced its commitment of 24X7 access to its platform to facilitate uninterrupted power supply to the nation during the need of hour. IES is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution.

