Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet asking to work together on post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan

The call was made during a virtual Special Cabinet Meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the socio-economic recovery plan, post the COVID-19 national lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:55 IST
Cabinet asking to work together on post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan
This follows the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, that Cabinet has a full discussion to come up with an economic recovery plan for the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Work continues to map South Africa's future - with Cabinet asking all clusters to work together to produce one consolidated document on key priorities regarding the country's economic recovery plan that will use post the COVID-19 national lockdown.

The call was made during a virtual Special Cabinet Meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the socio-economic recovery plan, post the COVID-19 national lockdown.

This follows the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, that Cabinet has a full discussion to come up with an economic recovery plan for the country.

During the meeting, five presentations were received from the clusters. These included Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development; Governance, State Capacity, and Institutional Development; Social Protection, Community and Human Development; International Cooperation, Trade and Security; and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

The presentations were a culmination of the work done by all the Cabinet clusters, focusing on the country's economic recovery as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent downgrading of South Africa by rating agencies Moody's and Fitch respectively.

Cabinet resolved that further discussions and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation.

"All the Cabinet clusters have been asked to work together to produce one consolidated document on key priorities of the country's economic recovery plan, to be completed before the next Cabinet meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, 20 April 2020," Cabinet said.

SAA report

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also directed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to prepare an updated report on national carrier South African Airways (SAA), for discussion at the upcoming meeting.

Cabinet will thereafter, finalize the country's economic recovery plan.

Cabinet further thanked all across the country for staying at home during the lockdown period.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to keep coronavirus restrictions for 4 more weeks despite recovery

Restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus could be eased next month, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, preparing to develop new policies to super-charge the Australian economy to drive down unemployment and f...

Oman isolates tourist textile market amid coronavirus fears

Oman locked down a textile market in a town popular with tourists over coronavirus fears as the Gulf Arab state reported more than 100 new infections on Thursday, mostly among foreign residents, to take its count above 1,000. The sultanate ...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.Irans total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,9...

ADB releases $2.9 million grant to help finance Samoa's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB today announced the release of a 2.9 million 8.1 million talas grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program to help finance the Government of Samoas response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020