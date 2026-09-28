World Leaders Push for Fairer Pandemic Protection as COVID’s Heavy Toll Drives Action

The devastating human and economic cost of COVID-19 framed renewed promises at the United Nations General Assembly, where political leaders called for sustained investment and fairer access to the resources needed to prevent and confront future pandemics. The assembly's second High-level Meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response followed its first gathering in 2023, with countries stressing that protecting people requires participation across government, communities and wider society.

COVID's losses give new commitments a human weight

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminded leaders that COVID-19 was linked to more than 20 million excess deaths between 2020 and 2023 and wiped over US$10 trillion from the global economy. He described the pandemic as an experience that exposed and deepened weaknesses in global health security, calling for continued action to turn its painful lessons into stronger protection. The commitments discussed at the meeting included urgent, measurable steps to strengthen local and national capabilities, build health systems that can withstand emergencies and expand equitable access to medical products, tools and resources.

Countries recognised progress over the past three years, including adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005). Global centres supporting epidemic and pandemic surveillance, pathogen sharing and local production of vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests have expanded the infrastructure available to tackle emerging threats. These developments reflect work across several parts of pandemic preparedness, from detecting danger early to improving the availability of medical supplies, with leaders stressing that continued investment is needed to sustain those gains.

Pathogen-sharing deal becomes a crucial next step

A major piece of unfinished work is the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing system, known as PABS, which WHO Member States are negotiating through an annex to the Pandemic Agreement. The proposed system would support timely sharing of pathogens with pandemic potential and the benefits arising from their use, enabling research and development alongside fairer distribution of resulting vaccines, medicines, diagnostic tests and other health products. Adoption of the annex at the World Health Assembly in May 2027 is necessary for countries to begin their national consideration of ratifying the agreement, making the negotiations a crucial step in putting it into practice.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, urged countries to accelerate the work and described PABS as essential to unlocking the agreement's full potential. The declaration reinforced the idea that national health security depends on international solidarity because infectious threats cross borders. Its emphasis on a One Health approach placed prevention before the start of an outbreak, recognising the connections between human, animal and environmental health as part of the work needed to reduce pandemic risks.

Lasting protection depends on funding and cooperation

Opening the meeting, Dr Khalilur Rahman, President of the 81st UN General Assembly, called for international cooperation to secure timely and equitable access to vaccines, diagnostic tests, treatments and essential medical supplies. He linked stronger health systems and closing persistent financing gaps with empowering people and communities, urging leaders to use existing knowledge, scientific expertise and the lessons of COVID-19 in memory of those who died and in recognition of those who suffered. His remarks reflected the meeting's focus on making available tools and expertise translate into protection people can actually access.

ECOSOC President Ambassador Amar Bendjama connected pandemic preparedness with the 2030 Agenda and progress across the Sustainable Development Goals, calling for adequately financed action covering resilient health systems, technology access, prevention and early warning. He outlined ECOSOC's role in bringing countries, the UN system and other stakeholders together to coordinate policy and action. Leaders stressed that preparedness must remain a political priority between emergencies, supported by continuing leadership, international cooperation and investment that lasts beyond the immediate pressures of a crisis.