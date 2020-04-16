Financepeer Founder Rohit Gajbhiye Features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder & CEO of Financepeer, a Zero cost EMI based school fee financing platform, has been featured in the 30 under 30 Asia list of 2020 released by the global media giant Forbes. Rohit is among 30 global entrepreneurs who received this prestigious recognition. Every year young and dynamic entrepreneurs in various fields are featured in the list. This year, the Fintech entrepreneurs include those who aim to capture a big section of the business community that is typically ignored by the large providers of financial services and tech solutions. Elated on the recognition, Mr. Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder & CEO, Financepeer said, “I am really grateful to Forbes team to have recognized this initiative as one of the much needed and impactful ventures that is creating a huge impact on thousands of lives and has a very big potential to create long term impact on millions of lives across the globe.” The entire team of Financepeer, including each team member, investors, school owners, channel partners, lending partners, etc. is to be credited for this recognition. We have worked hard day-night to partner with more than 800 institutions and impact more than 8 million lives in over than 37 cities so far. We will continue our mission to impact lives and transform the education industry in India, he added. During this testing period, the financing model of Financepeer comes as a facilitator for the schools as well as parents. The burden on parents will be reduced as they will not have to pay a bulk amount upfront rather in zero interest monthly instalments while schools will also be able to collect the fee without any delay. Rohit Gajbhiye started Financepeer in 2017 with an aim to help parents in the middle and lower part of the pyramid to provide quality education to their kids without having to worry much about the price point, through Zero Interest & Zero Cost Fee Financing Solution. At Financepeer, the parents can repay the school fee in 12, 24 and 36 EMIs without any extra cost which helps in shedding off the burden of the school fee from the parents. Financepeer has raised a funding of USD 1 million and is further in process of raising USD 2 million to expand its presence across India and overseas. Financepeer constantly strives to work towards innovating and adding new services for the education institutes and parents which includes free insurance for students, Ivy league module subscription to name a few. An IITB graduate, Rohit Gajbhiye comes with a decade of experience in banking. Skilled in credit risk, commercial banking, liquidity risk and management, Mr. Gajbhiye holds a certificate in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has also been UNGSII and World Economic Forum Speaker. AI based School Fee Financing product with a vision to ease out School Fee Payments and boost the K-12 School/Education Ecosystem provides entire year fee collection upfront to the School at the beginning of the year (be it 1cr, 10cr, 100cr, etc) and collects fees from parents in monthly installments that too at Zero Additional cost. Image: Mr. Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder & CEO, Financepeer PWRPWR

