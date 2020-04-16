Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Centre issues standard operating procedure to guide farmers during kharif crops sowing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:12 IST
COVID-19: Centre issues standard operating procedure to guide farmers during kharif crops sowing

The Union Agriculture Ministry on Thursday laid down the standard operating procedure (SOP) to guide farmers on safety precautions that need to be strictly followed during planting of kharif crops amid the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. Paddy is the main kharif (summer) crop, besides pulses, oilseeds and commercial crops like cotton and sugarcane. The sowing of kharif crops has already begun in some parts.

"Transplanting of paddy and vegetables are labour-intensive activities. Hence, strictly follow guidelines on social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks," as per the SOP released by the ministry during the national video conference on kharif crops. Farm workers should wash their hands, legs and face with soap when coming out of the field for meal or rest, it said.

For preparing land for sowing of kharif crops, the ministry said farmers should minimise labour and use tractor driven machineries. Farmers should use seed-cum-fertiliser drills and reduce the number of workers in the field. As per the SOP, social distancing and sanitization norms should be followed during field preparation, sowing and fertiliser application.

"Maintain social distance at least 1-2 metre during farm operations. Workers should be assigned separate duties with regard to farm activities," it said. "All farm equipment from seed drill, plough to tractor should be sanitized before use. Those working in the farm field should wear masks or cover their face with three layers of "chunnis, gamchha or towel," it added.

Each worker should have a separate utensil and clean it with soap after use, it said. For other operations like weeding and spraying of fertilisers/pesticides, the ministry said farmers or workers must follow all protocols of social distancing and sanitize the equipment.

"Burn or bury in soil empty packets of pesticides. Sun dry empty bags of seeds, fertilisers for two days for re-use," the ministry said. The ministry also mentioned that after the day's work, farmers should bath and wash clothes with soap and sundry.

For harvesting of rabi crops, the ministry said farmers should prefer mechanised harvesting and threshing, and maintain 4-5 metres social distancing during harvesting, threshing, packaging, eating and resting. Farmers have been asked to keep farm produce in open, preferably under sun for 48 hours before storing.

Agriculture and allied activities have been exempted from the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister

Russia is set to spend more than 2 trillion roubles 26.96 billion on its anti-crisis programme to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases a...

Australia to keep coronavirus restrictions for 4 more weeks despite recovery

Restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus could be eased next month, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, preparing to develop new policies to super-charge the Australian economy to drive down unemployment and f...

Oman isolates tourist textile market amid coronavirus fears

Oman locked down a textile market in a town popular with tourists over coronavirus fears as the Gulf Arab state reported more than 100 new infections on Thursday, mostly among foreign residents, to take its count above 1,000. The sultanate ...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.Irans total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020