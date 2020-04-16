Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real estate sentiments hit historic low: 24th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO index

With COVID-19 crisis playing havoc on the economy and real estate sector, the 24th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q1 2020 Survey shows that current sentiment of real estate stakeholders in India has dropped to an all-time low of 31 in the first quarter (January to March) 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:53 IST
Real estate sentiments hit historic low: 24th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO index
The pandemic has created an unprecedented condition which is impacting global markets and societies. Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 crisis playing havoc on the economy and real estate sector, the 24th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q1 2020 Survey shows that current sentiment of real estate stakeholders in India has dropped to an all-time low of 31 in the first quarter (January to March) 2020. The survey conducted in the first week of April further indicates that the future sentiment score outlining the industries' market expectations has also dipped well into the pessimistic zone at a score of 36 in Q1 20 against the score of 59 in Q4 2019.

"The real estate sector that had just about started showing some signs of revival during the last quarter of 2019 has suffered a severe setback due to the COVID-19 crisis," concluded the survey of more than 250 stakeholders. A score of over 50 signifies optimism in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is same or neutral while a score of below 50 shows pessimism.

The sentiment score had revived in the Q4 2019 after being in the pessimistic zone (below 50 mark) for two consecutive quarters. The revival was however short-lived as the current sentiment score has dropped to 31 in Q1 2020. The mood of the stakeholders as regards the overall economy and the real estate sector had been in the pessimistic zone in the second and third quarter of 2019 due to credit squeeze and overall economic slowdown. With the slew of measures announced by the government to revive the sector, the last quarter of 2019 infused confidence in the real estate market.

The creation of a stressed asset fund of Rs 25,000 crore to provide last-mile funding to stalled affordable housing projects was a welcome step in this direction. However, according to the survey, COVID-19 outbreak has marred the stakeholder's sentiments. The future sentiment score has sharply fallen to 36 in Q1 2020 after having bounced back in Q4 2019. Looming uncertainty due to the pandemic has adversely impacted the stakeholder sentiments for the coming six months as well.

The lockdown will translate into a vicious sequence of stalled construction, delays in project deliveries, delays in loan repayments and debt servicing to banks and an overall slump in demand due to uncertainties in employment and salary cuts. All these factors have marred the future sentiment score of stakeholders. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the pandemic has created an unprecedented condition which is impacting global markets and societies. There is already a severe shortage of liquidity due to the complete standstill that most economies have come to.

Even while the government and the Reserve Bank of India have provided some stimulus measures, further support may be required to help the real estate sector and for the economy to stay afloat during the crisis. Managing liquidity and sustaining through the length of this pandemic will be critical for economic survival in the post-pandemic era, he said. "The real estate segment specifically will have a long journey to make. This crisis has retracted the end-user confidence to its lowest levels ever, which will push any kind of real estate purchase decisions to the distant future. The already ailing real estate sector has been crippled with this pandemic, making it imperative for government support to bring it back on track," said Baijal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020