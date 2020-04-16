Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-COVID19, India must shift EV goalposts, adopt available alternative fuels like auto LPG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:07 IST
Post-COVID19, India must shift EV goalposts, adopt available alternative fuels like auto LPG

With COVID-19 pandemic further accentuating the automotive industry's woes, the government must consider deferring its singularly focussed electric vehicle pursuit and allow automakers to nurse themselves back to health, said an association for promotion of Auto LPG in India. The government must instead focus on promoting readily available clean alternative fuels such as Auto LPG to immediately address environmental concerns, Indian Auto LPG Coalition said in a statement here.

Indian Auto LPG Coalition, which has been highlighting the environmental benefits of transport fuel Auto LPG, stated that pushing the automobile sector singularly on shifting to the Electric Vehicle space – particularly in the current situation will spell further doom for the sector. "The government had set very ambitious targets for a substantial shift to Electric Vehicles by 2030. However, the automobile sector that was already struggling to clear its BS-IV inventories is bound to face even more challenging times in the post COVID world.

"In this situation, continuing to push this major technology shift on the sector will not allow it any breathing space. It is vital that the government must, therefore, relax its EV push and promote more easily deployable alternative fuels like Auto LPG to address environmental concerns," said Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition. As all economic activity and transportation came to a halt, significant improvement in air quality has been witnessed in almost all Indian cities over the past few weeks.

India has also switched to the Supreme Court mandated BS-VI norms during the lockdown even as automobile manufacturers were yet to clear their BS-IV inventory. "Lockdown has given us a good context of what reducing the usage of petrol and diesel can do for air quality. In the post COVID era, the Government needs to balance air quality goals together with an eye on the fiscal good health of the OEMs.

"Adopting clean alternative fuels like Auto LPG and shifting a substantial part of personal and public vehicles to this fuel can have significant benefits for the environment. The Electric Vehicle push can continue – minus the hot pursuit," Gupta said. Auto LPG has a proven track record in improving air quality across the world and it is a low hanging fruit as it can be easily and quickly deployed, the association said, adding it is amongst the cleanest alternative fuels with a Global Warming Potential of 'zero'.

The emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) and harmful particulate matter PM 2.5 are almost negligible for Auto LPG. This makes it a much cleaner fuel as compared to even BS-VI compliant petrol, the association said. To achieve a faster conversion to Auto LPG, the government must introduce some favourable policies, it said.

"These include reduction of GST rates on the fuel (18 per cent currently) as well as on Auto LPG/CNG conversion kits (prohibitive 28 per cent currently) immediately. Another critical intervention required is the reform of the Type Approval norms governing conversion to gaseous fuels. This will allow even existing old vehicles currently adhering to BS-IV norms to convert to cleaner Auto LPG," the statement added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said on ThursdayPresident Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each...

Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments

Vocalist-activist TM Krishna on Thursday called out film personalities for tone-deaf messaging amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked them to stay quiet if they cannot be honest about what is staring at us everyday. The Chennai-based singe...

Hit by lockdown, online coaching comes to rescue of competitive exams aspirants

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various entrance examinations are switching to online coaching portals which have remained immune to the nationwide lockdown. While all exams...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020