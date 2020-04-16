CS shares close 1 pc lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcement

CS shares close 1 pc lower ahead of quarterly earnings announcementPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:14 IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closed 1 per cent lower ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement due later in the day. The scrip declined 1.09 per cent to close at Rs 1,715.60 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,677.60.
On the NSE, shares of the company went lower by 0.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,720.50. In terms of traded volume, 2.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.
Meanwhile, IT major Wipro on Wednesday posted 6 per cent decline in net profit for March quarter that was battered by the fallout of COVID-19, and said it will not provide revenue forecast for the current quarter due to business uncertainty caused by the pandemic..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BSE
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Wipro
- NSE
- COVID
ALSO READ
Utkala Dibasa observed sans celebrations in Odisha amid lockdown
HRD ministry directs CBSE to promote all class 1-8 students to next class
For rest of subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams; instructions for their marking, assessment to be issued soon: HRD Minister.
BSE StAR MF records transactions worth Rs 24,714 cr in Mar
Whenever CBSE is in position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice: HRD Minister.