While most of us have been taught what beauty is supposed to look like, a transformation expert and an upcoming author, Aarzoo Shah, continues to challenge the idea by teaching women how they can find their true strength and real beauty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:22 IST
Redefining beauty for women - Aarzoo Shah
A transformation expert and an upcoming author, Aarzoo Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): While most of us have been taught what beauty is supposed to look like, a transformation expert and an upcoming author, Aarzoo Shah, continues to challenge the idea by teaching women how they can find their true strength and real beauty. As a part of the mission to help women believe in themselves, Aarzoo has designed a video series titled, 'I'm Beautiful from Within', where she's interviewing women who have set an example of what holding a powerful sense of self means. From having guests like IPS Officers, national award winners, national champions, actors, models, singers, entrepreneurs and even survivors of rape and acid attacks, this series is a never seen before way to redefine beauty.

Aarzoo has had heartfelt conversations with actresses including Divyanka Tripathi, Gauahar Khan, Gul Panag, Anita Hassanandani, Sara Arfeen Khan, Riddhi Dogra, amongst others. The video series aims at bringing a change in the way we think about beauty and strength and how there are women out there who have proven that with their inspirational stories. The video series is available on Aarzoo's YouTube Channel. Aarzoo Shah, a young girl that went through a series of experiences at a young age in her life that taught her the importance of valuing herself in a way that she would expect nothing from herself but the best, especially being a woman. Eventually, she went on a mission to help women reclaim their true power, by seeing the beauty that exists within them.

In a country, where even today 64 per cent of women in urban areas are preoccupied with household work, it's difficult to fathom the real impact of feminism at the core. Where patriarchy continues to dictate the standards of beauty in subtle ways, these women have defined what real beauty means to them. While keeping this in mind, Aarzoo's first book titled, 'Dare To Be You', which shall be launched soon, is the next step in her mission to teach women how they can find their true strength and courage. While there are different standards, definition and ways we understand and accept beauty, maybe the new way could be to look inwards and not outwards. A mission, to bring about a change, Aarzoo continues to travel the world and impact women through her seminars, workshops, and channel.

