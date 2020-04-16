Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Sebi gives more time to brokers for submission of reports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:38 IST
Coronavirus: Sebi gives more time to brokers for submission of reports

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday relaxed compliance requirements for brokers with regards to submission of reports pertaining to client funding and system audit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes after receiving a representation from stock exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator has given time till May 31 to brokers for submitting reports on client funding and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications. The due date for submitting report on client funding was April 8, while the same for AI and ML applications was April 15.

Further, the regulator has extended due date for submission of report on risk based supervision and compliance certificate for margin trading to June 30. In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdown period, based on representations received from stock exchanges, Sebi said it has decided to extend the due date for regulatory filings and compliance requirements by their trading and clearing members.

Besides, Sebi said internal audit report, net worth certificate for members, as well as net worth certificates in margin trading for half-year ending March 2020 can be submitted by June 30. Sebi has also given relaxation of one month till July 31 for submitting report on system audit.

Further, the regulator has extended time till May 17 for not imposing penalty for non-collection or short collection of upfront margins in cash segment. The imposition of penalty was effective from April 1 and the relaxation in this regard shall be till May 17, Sebi said.

"However... reporting of non-collection/short collection of margins in the cash segment shall continue," it added. The relaxation in compliance requirement for maintaining call recordings of instructions received from clients will continue till May 17 with respect to trading members working from designated alternate locations.

However, trading members and the stock exchanges shall send a confirmation on the registered mobile number of the client immediately after execution of the order, it said. PTI SP RVK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link

Google will allow business and education users on Gmail.com to directly take calls on its video conferencing tool Meet starting Thursday, a new feature being offered as the Alphabet Inc unit seeks to capitalize on security and other concern...

Spanish deaths from coronavirus exceed 19,000

Spain on Thursday reported a rise in its national toll of deaths from the coronavirus in the past day, but figures from the region of Catalonia indicated the real total so far could be several thousand more. The number of people infected al...

TN reports one more COVID-19 death; CM describes virus as "disease of the rich"

As a fresh COVID-19 death was reported taking the virus toll in the state to 14 on Thursday,Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami described coronavirus as a disease of the rich and a big challenge, and said the state has managed to contai...

Tencent takes Valor game into new arenas in latest overseas foray

Chinas Tencent Holdings will launch its Arena of Valor mobile game in Russia and the Middle East on Thursday, capitalising on a global spike in online gaming as coronavirus lockdowns keep billions of people stuck at home.Tencents move marks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020