Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC SecuritiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:07 IST
Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday due to lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities
The government has extended the lockdown till May 3. Gold in the international market was quoting higher at USD 1,722 per ounce and silver at USD 15.46 per ounce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- HDFC Securities