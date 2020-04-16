Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday due to lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities

The government has extended the lockdown till May 3. Gold in the international market was quoting higher at USD 1,722 per ounce and silver at USD 15.46 per ounce.

