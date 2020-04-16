Lockdown: Britisher stuck in Tirupati makes his way back

A British traveller, who was stuck in Tirupati due to the lockdown after offering worship at Lord Venkateswara temple near here, was sent back to Hyderabad by road to catch a flight to Ahmedabad and from there to London, a government official said here today. The 56-year-old Culley Clive Bryant had arrived in the temple city and visited the Hill shrine at Tirumala on March 21 and was stranded here following the COVID-19 shutdown, the official told PTI.

He was shifted to a quarantine facility in Tiruchanur and was tested for the coronavirus. He tested negative, he said. During his stay in the quarantine facility, Bryant contactedthe British embassy in the country and got all necessary documents, including departure tickets to London from Ahmedabad, through mail, the official said.

He had arrived in India on October 29 last year from Heathrow of London in the UK, he said. After a thorough verification on the papers shown by the British national, the convinced officials in Tirupati arranged a hired vehicle in which he left for Hyderabad on Thursday evening to catch a flight on Friday to Ahmedabad to fly back to London, the official added.

