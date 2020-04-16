COVID-19: Adani Wilmar distributes edible oil, food grains

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oils and other food products under Fortune brand, on Thursday said it has distributed more than 25,000 litre of edible oil and large quantities of food grains to people affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown to control COVID-19. It has also provided 30,000 litre oil at highly subsidised rates for community kitchens, the company said.

Adani Wilmar said it has been able to ensure adequate availability of Fortune brand oils, rice, atta, and pulses in the market in spite of supply chain disruptions, lack of workers at manufacturing plants, and low availability of truck drivers. The distribution of edible oils and other food items has been done among people living in the vicinity of its plants in Mundra, Haldia, Mantralayam, Bundi, Mangalore, Lucknow, and other places.

It has distributed food packets among truck drivers and workers and free food to the needy. In Mumbai, Adani Wilmar also distributed 25,000 packets of khichdi, through the Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA), to migrant labourers which can serve 1 lakh meals for free.

"It is not possible for us to reach all the needy on our own, and hence we are supporting these organizations and several others to see that availability of essential food essentials is not a concern in the way of this humanitarian and massive cause," Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick said..

