Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Adani Wilmar distributes edible oil, food grains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST
COVID-19: Adani Wilmar distributes edible oil, food grains

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oils and other food products under Fortune brand, on Thursday said it has distributed more than 25,000 litre of edible oil and large quantities of food grains to people affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown to control COVID-19. It has also provided 30,000 litre oil at highly subsidised rates for community kitchens, the company said.

Adani Wilmar said it has been able to ensure adequate availability of Fortune brand oils, rice, atta, and pulses in the market in spite of supply chain disruptions, lack of workers at manufacturing plants, and low availability of truck drivers. The distribution of edible oils and other food items has been done among people living in the vicinity of its plants in Mundra, Haldia, Mantralayam, Bundi, Mangalore, Lucknow, and other places.

It has distributed food packets among truck drivers and workers and free food to the needy. In Mumbai, Adani Wilmar also distributed 25,000 packets of khichdi, through the Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA), to migrant labourers which can serve 1 lakh meals for free.

"It is not possible for us to reach all the needy on our own, and hence we are supporting these organizations and several others to see that availability of essential food essentials is not a concern in the way of this humanitarian and massive cause," Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli prospect Avdija entering 2020 draft

Forward Deni Avdija, an Israeli prospect pegged as a likely lottery pick, has filed paperwork to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced Thursday on ESPNs Get Up. First of all, the NBA is the best league in the world. There is a lot to learn...

Seven U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown to May 15, as Trump prepares to map out plan

Seven Northeastern states on Thursday extended a shutdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until May 15, even as President Donald Trump prepared to detail his plan to end the lockdown in the least-affected U.S. states as early as May 1. ...

Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque due to virus

Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, Muslim clerics at Islams third-holiest site said on Thursday.Ramadan typically draws tens ...

JNU launches Facebook page

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU here made its social media debut on Thursday by launching its Facebook page. Jamia Millia Islamia was the only central university in the national capital to have its presence on Facebook, Instagram and Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020