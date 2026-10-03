Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 23:37 IST
Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Harry Kane and ​Bukayo Saka scored ​twice apiece as ‌England dismantled ​Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham ‌scoring one goal and creating three more in a rampant Nations League display. Anthony Gordon and substitute ‌Morgan Rogers also struck as England overwhelmed a ‌ragged Croatian defence in their third League A, Group Three match at the Rujevica stadium.

Kane marked his 124th ⁠international ​appearance ⁠with his 88th and 89th England goals, moving within one ⁠cap of Peter Shilton's national record. The captain will ​draw level if he plays against the Czech ⁠Republic on Tuesday and could claim the record outright ⁠when ​England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12.

England are level with Spain on ⁠six points in the group but the Spaniards have ⁠a ⁠game in hand and face the Czech Republic in Oviedo later on Saturday.

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