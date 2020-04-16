Left Menu
Lockdown: FCI transports 3.74 mn tonnes of foodgrains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:41 IST
Lockdown: FCI transports 3.74 mn tonnes of foodgrains

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has transported 3.74 million tonnes of foodgrains during the lockdown period across all states and Union Territories to provide grains under the Public Distribution System. "FCI has been able to move a record 3.74 Million Tonnes food grains stocks using 1335 train loads from the surplus states during the lockdown period at an average of 1.7 lakh tonnes per day. This is more than double its normal average movement of about 0.8 lakh tonnes per day," an official statement said.

During the same period, 3.34 million tonnes were unloaded in the consuming states to cater to the needs of beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), which provides 5 kgs foodgrains free of cost to every beneficiary covered under the food security law for three months, a quantity of 2.56 million tonnes stocks have already been issued. Under regular allocation of foodgrains for the National Food Security Act (NFSA) schemes and other welfare schemes, 3.98 million tonnes of foodgrains have been issued during the lockdown period across the country. Put together, the total foodgrain stocks issued to cater to the needs of people covered under NFSA and other welfare schemes of the Government of India during 22 days of lockdown is 6.54 million tonnes at an average of 3.27 lakh tonnes per day. To cater to the requirements of persons not covered under NFSA, state governments have been given the choice to lift food grains at the rate of Rs 21/kg for wheat and Rs 22/kg for rice against cards already issued by them over and above NFSA cards. In addition to this, states have been given the option to buy rice at Rs 22.50/kg directly from FCI without participating in the auction process to meet any additional requirements. With an eye to keep the open market prices under check and to ensure adequate availability of wheat flour, state governments have been authorised to requisition wheat for flour mills directly from FCI at open market sale rates.

