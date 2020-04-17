Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nvidia gets China's go-ahead for $6.9 billion Mellanox deal

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:59 IST
Nvidia gets China's go-ahead for $6.9 billion Mellanox deal

U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp said on Thursday Chinese authorities had approved its $6.9 billion acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd, overcoming the last obstacle for the deal announced over a year earlier.

Mellanox shares rose nearly 2% in afternoon trading, while Nvidia jumped about 4%. Many acquisitions between U.S. and international companies with significant operations in China have faced challenges in securing approval from the country's regulator due to a bitter trade war between the two largest economies of the world that started in January, 2018.

Two years ago, U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc had to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors after failing to secure Chinese regulatory approval. Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, wants to bolster its data center and artificial intelligence business through the Mellanox takeover, its biggest deal, to better compete with rival Intel.

U.S. and EU antitrust authorities have already given their approval for the deal, which is expected to close before April 27, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

The United States is giving 5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the coronavirus epidemic, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday. The donation announced by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by President ...

With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. According to the bulletin issued by Dr Jadia, of the 245 n...

Africa says debt moratorium is positive but falls short

Moves by rich countries to freeze debt repayment for poor nations grappling the coronavirus crisis are positive but fall far short of a real fix, African experts say. The agreement on debt, announced by the Group of 20 wealthier nations, is...

Coronavirus set to usher in big changes at U.S. offices

The novel coronavirus may do to U.S. office rentals what e-commerce did to malls, or so goes a line of thinking running through commercial real estate circles. If anything, millions more Americans working from home may hasten corporate move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020