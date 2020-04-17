Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc surged to record highs, although trading was choppy as investors worried about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on first-quarter earnings. Amazon.com rose 4.4% and Netflix climbed 2.9% as sweeping stay-at-home orders drove demand for online streaming services and home delivery of goods.

The shutdown in New York was extended until May 15, even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling the virus' spread. Still, the impact of the health crisis on the economy and companies kept investors on edge. First-quarter earnings kicked off this week, with U.S. banks preparing for a wave of future loan defaults following a halt in business activity.

Analysts estimate earnings for S&P 500 companies slumped 12.8% in the quarter, which would be the biggest year-over-year quarterly decline since the financial crisis. "We're not going to see a V-shaped recovery, and I think investors will eventually realize that, so it's premature to call a bottom in stocks at this stage," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.33 points, or 0.14%, to 23,537.68, the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points, or 0.58%, to 2,799.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.19 points, or 1.66%, to 8,532.36. Data showed jobless claims fell slightly to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the previous week. But the total figure for the past month still topped a stunning 20 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated 5.1 million jobless claims for the week ended April 11. Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings for the big U.S. lenders, reporting a plunge in quarterly profit as its advisory and wealth management businesses took a hit from the economic fallout of the pandemic. Its shares ended down slightly.

Shares of Boeing Co fell 8%, limiting gains in the Dow, as its European rival Airbus said it was examining requests to defer deliveries after a collapse in travel demand. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.62 billion shares, compared to the 13.94 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 62 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday. Merkels cautious approach during the emergency appears to have rea...

Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro 7-0 rallied past ...

Trump to release guidelines for phased-in re-opening of U.S. economy

New federal guidelines to jumpstart the U.S. economy from its coronavirus shutdown recommend that states have a 14-day downward trajectory in coronavirus cases before beginning a three-phase process of re-opening, according to a White House...

U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump to unveil plan for return

The governors of New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended their coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump prepared to release new White House recommendations for states to follow in reopenin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020