OctaFX Is Donating 25,000 USD to COVID-19 Relief

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:24 IST
KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OctaFX is a Forex broker implementing online trading services globally since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over one million users. OctaFX has won more than 20 awards since its foundation, including the Best Forex Broker Asia 2019 award. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. They announced an initiative to help combat the virus, which has affected many, with a 25,000 USD donation

The beneficiaries of the 25,000 USD contribution are Aksi Cepat Tanggap, Indonesia, a humanitarian organisation; Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Malaysia; Vallalar Educational Trust, India; and Award Pakistan, Pakistan. These charities specifically serve impoverished families, medical workers, and those most impacted by the fallout from COVID-19. The donation will go towards purchasing of medical masks, hand sanitizers, and food. They reported that this is not their only initiative. Just recently they declared that they would be dramatically reducing their spreads up to 14 points. They have also asked locals to enquire about humanitarian organisations that could also benefit from an OctaFX monetary contribution. They'll be holding a benefit lasting a month later beginning on the 23rd of April which will raise money to help those in need

OctaFX always seeks new ways in which to provide support to local communities. They've challenged other brokers to match their relief efforts by cutting spreads and donating. OctaFX has a detailed history providing public assistance, and this is another example of how they value society. Follow OctaFX on InstagramPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156222/OctaFX.jpg PWRPWR

