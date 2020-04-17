Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian tobacco consumption, exports may dip by 20% due to lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:41 IST
Indian tobacco consumption, exports may dip by 20% due to lockdown

Domestic consumption and export of tobacco may witness a dip of about 20 per cent during the current year due to ongoing lockdown to check coronavirus spread in India as well as some countries in Europe and the US, sources close to the Tobacco Board said. Sources indicated that the Board may ask farmers to cut down sowing in Karnataka this year following the plunge in demand.

However, the Board is yet to take a call on that. A member of India Tobacco Association (ITA) said the country exports about Rs 5,000 crore worth of tobacco after value addition to USA, Europe and other countries.

"Like any other industry the tobacco industry also came to standstill due to lockdown. Tobacco auction in AP which began earlier was also suspended. It is expected to begin after April 20. Due to delay in supplies and also health advisories on COVID-19, there may be muted demand this year. Tobacco Board expects about 20 per cent dip in demand this year," sources told PTI.

When contacted, Tobacco Board chairmanRaghunadha Babu Yadlapati said Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka produced 124 million kgs and 103 million kgs respectively last year. "We will ensure that all the tobacco produced by farmers will be cleared. We will request the industry to lift unsold stocks if any from them.

We will not let any farmer suffer even if there is a drop in demand," Babu said. Without providing absolute numbers, he said the restrictions on smoking and the extended lockdown may impact the tobacco consumption.

Of the total tobacco produced in the country, one third or about 65 per cent is exported. The Board chairman said this year they granted permission to sow 140 million kgs and 99 million kgs in AP and Karnataka respectively.

Noting that tobacco crop fetches about Rs 3,500 crore at farmers' level and after value addition about Rs 5000 crore worth of the commodity is exported, the ITA member said, "The foreign buyers are yet to come to India and inspect the product and place orders, though initial discussions are over." "They changed their travel plans as there is complete lockdown in most of the countries," he said. According to the ITA, the auction for Andhra Pradesh's stock is expected to resume from April 19 when the relaxations announced by the Centre will come into force for certain sectors.

The ITA member said as far as Karnataka crop was concerned, except one million kgs, rest of the commodity was auctioned. Every year a committee on production & production control of Tobacco Board lays down policy and fixes crop size for different soil regions in AP and Karnataka taking into account various factors such as demand for flue cured virginia tobacco (FCV) in India and abroad and the marketability of different varieties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise data

Spains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peaks as the country starts to loosen the terms of its lockdown.Overnight figures of more than 900 were registered at...

Deaths from COVID-19 in UK care homes is higher than 2% - health minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing, vulnerable people.Asked whether...

Australia moves to ease rules on gay blood donors

A ustralia is set to ease rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood, health officials said on Friday, a move decried as window dressing by LGBT groups who criticized restrictions that would remain in place.The proposed change - which nee...

Govt to create 'Fund of Funds' for MSMEs to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Gadkari

The government will soon approve a Fund of Funds to buy up to 15 per cent of equity in mirco, small and medium enterprises MSMEs with high credit rating if they raise money from capital markets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020